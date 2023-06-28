Spencer Torkelson, with a slugging percentage of .244 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Dane Dunning on the hill, June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 64 hits, batting .218 this season with 26 extra-base hits.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 44 of 77 games this year (57.1%), with more than one hit on 17 occasions (22.1%).

In 11.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has an RBI in 26 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (39.0%), including four multi-run games (5.2%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .217 AVG .219 .321 OBP .274 .341 SLG .394 11 XBH 15 3 HR 6 14 RBI 21 38/19 K/BB 42/12 1 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings