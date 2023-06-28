Miguel Cabrera and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while batting .239.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • He has gone deep in only one game this year.
  • In nine games this year (20.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 22
.250 AVG .229
.337 OBP .313
.361 SLG .286
6 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 4
20/10 K/BB 11/9
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
  • Dunning (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
