Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks while batting .239.
- Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- In nine games this year (20.5%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (22.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|22
|.250
|AVG
|.229
|.337
|OBP
|.313
|.361
|SLG
|.286
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|4
|20/10
|K/BB
|11/9
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Dunning (6-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 2.89 ERA in 71 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
