Matt Vierling and his .474 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (142 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Dane Dunning on June 28 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .269 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Vierling has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (six of 58), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 20.7% of his games this season, Vierling has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 58 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 30 .211 AVG .315 .304 OBP .356 .333 SLG .477 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 15/11 K/BB 29/6 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings