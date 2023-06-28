On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.593 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Dane Dunning. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is batting .273 with eight doubles, six home runs and nine walks.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in 20 of 37 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has homered in 16.2% of his games this season, and 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in eight games this year (21.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 of 37 games (35.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .364 AVG .164 .408 OBP .230 .576 SLG .382 8 XBH 6 3 HR 3 7 RBI 7 15/5 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings