Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jake Marisnick (hitting .167 in his past 10 games, with a triple and a walk), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .196 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.
- Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 22 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 22 games this season.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.095
|.333
|OBP
|.174
|.357
|SLG
|.190
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|7/1
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Dunning (6-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 10th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.89, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .239 against him.
