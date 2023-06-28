Marina Mabrey and Jordin Canada will clash when the Chicago Sky (5-9) take on the Los Angeles Sparks (7-7) at Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, June 28 at 12:00 PM ET.

In Chicago's last game, it lost to Connecticut 96-72. The Sky were led by Kahleah Copper, who finished with 29 points and seven rebounds, and Alanna Smith, with 11 points and two steals. Led by Nneka Ogwumike (27 PTS, 12 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 64.3 FG%) and Dearica Hamby (17 PTS, 53.8 FG%), Los Angeles ended its last matchup winning 93-83 against Dallas.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Sky vs. Sparks Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sky (-115 to win)

Sky (-115 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sparks (-105 to win)

Sparks (-105 to win) What's the spread?: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 157.5

157.5 When: Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sky Season Stats

While the Sky rank in the bottom five in the WNBA in points per game with 77.3 (third-worst), they rank sixth in the league with 82.4 points given up per contest.

Chicago is eighth in the WNBA with 34.3 rebounds per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 34.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

This season, the Sky rank fourth in the league in assists, delivering 19.9 per game.

Chicago is averaging 14.3 turnovers per game (third-worst in WNBA), and it is forcing 12.8 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked).

So far this year, the Sky are making 7.1 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and are shooting 34.5% (sixth-ranked) from downtown.

Chicago is allowing opponents to put up a 32.4% three-point percentage this season (fourth-ranked in WNBA), but it has thrived by allowing just 6.4 threes per game (second-best).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Sky Home/Away Splits

The Sky's offense has been drastically better at home (82.7 PPG) compared to their play on the road (73.3 PPG). However, their defense has been worse at home (85.2 PPG allowed) when compared to road games (80.4 PPG allowed).

Chicago rebounds worse at home than on the road (32.8 RPG at home, 35.4 on the road), but it holds its opponents to fewer boards in home games than road games (32.5 at home, 36.1 on the road).

The Sky average 21 assists per home contest, 1.9 more than their road game average in 2023 (19.1). In the 2023 WNBA season, Chicago is turning the ball over less often in home games (13.7 per game) than away (14.8), and is alse forcing fewer turnovers at home (12.2 per game) compared to on the road (13.3).

In 2023 the Sky are averaging eight made three-pointers at home and 6.4 away, shooting 39% from deep at home compared to 31.1% away.

Chicago allows 2 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.5 per game) than on the road (5.5). It also allows a higher three-point shooting percentage at home (36% in home games compared to 29.3% on the road).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

The Sky have a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Sky are 2-1 (winning 66.7% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

Chicago's record against the spread is 6-7-0.

As a 1.5-point favorite or greater, Chicago has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

The Sky have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.