Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.331) and total hits (51) this season.
- In 60.0% of his 70 games this season, McKinstry has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in five of them (7.1%), and in 2% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 20.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 28 of 70 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.262
|AVG
|.221
|.360
|OBP
|.299
|.411
|SLG
|.317
|10
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|6
|23/16
|K/BB
|26/11
|6
|SB
|4
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers.
