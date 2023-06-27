Tyler Nevin is available when the Detroit Tigers battle Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last action (on June 8 against the Phillies) he went 1-for-4.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin has a home run and three walks while hitting .128.
  • Nevin has had a base hit in four of 16 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one of 16 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Nevin has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
.235 AVG .045
.316 OBP .120
.412 SLG .045
1 XBH 0
1 HR 0
3 RBI 1
4/2 K/BB 6/1
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 52nd, 1.447 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6 K/9 ranks 65th.
