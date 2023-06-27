You can wager on player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Spencer Torkelson and others on the Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers heading into their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 31 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .218/.298/.360 slash line on the year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs, 27 walks and 18 RBI (51 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashed .242/.331/.365 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 25 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Martín Pérez Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Pérez Stats

The Rangers' Martin Perez (7-3) will make his 16th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Perez has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6).

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at White Sox Jun. 21 7.0 4 3 2 2 2 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 16 6.0 3 2 2 3 2 at Rays Jun. 11 3.1 10 7 7 2 3 vs. Cardinals Jun. 5 7.0 3 1 0 5 1 at Tigers May. 30 4.2 7 6 6 3 4

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Semien Stats

Semien has 23 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 32 walks and 55 RBI (93 total hits). He's also swiped seven bases.

He has a slash line of .281/.342/.462 on the year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 3-for-5 0 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has 76 hits with 15 doubles, 18 home runs, 31 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .258/.327/.492 on the season.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers Jun. 26 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Yankees Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jun. 23 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at White Sox Jun. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

