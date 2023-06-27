The Texas Rangers (47-31) and the Detroit Tigers (34-43) will clash on Tuesday, June 27 at Globe Life Field, with Martin Perez starting for the Rangers and Matt Manning taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Tigers are listed as +155 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Rangers (-190). The total is 9.5 runs for this contest.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Perez - TEX (7-3, 4.38 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-1, 4.63 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 46 times and won 29, or 63%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Rangers have a record of 9-2 (81.8%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Rangers went 4-3 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Texas and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious nine times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Javier Báez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Andy Ibáñez - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Zack Short 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

