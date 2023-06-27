The Texas Rangers and Detroit Tigers will send Martin Perez and Matt Manning, respectively, out to start when the two squads play on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+180). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Tigers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -225 +180 9 -120 +100 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Tigers' past 10 matchups.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.

Detroit has entered 13 games this season as the underdog by +180 or more and is 5-8 in those contests.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 41 of its 77 games with a total this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 4-7-0 against the spread.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 16-22 11-24 23-19 28-33 6-10

