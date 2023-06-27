Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and 18 walks.
- Cabrera has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- In eight games this year (18.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 43 games so far this year.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.250
|AVG
|.224
|.337
|OBP
|.303
|.361
|SLG
|.284
|6
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|3
|20/10
|K/BB
|11/8
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.81 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed seven innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6).
