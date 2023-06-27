Miguel Cabrera -- with a slugging percentage of .469 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Rangers.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .237 with nine doubles, a home run and 18 walks.

Cabrera has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).

He has hit a home run in one of 43 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (18.6%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 43 games so far this year.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 21 .250 AVG .224 .337 OBP .303 .361 SLG .284 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 3 20/10 K/BB 11/8 0 SB 0

