The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is batting .274 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429.

In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Vierling has driven home a run in 12 games this season (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 18 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in four games.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .211 AVG .327 .304 OBP .368 .333 SLG .495 7 XBH 8 2 HR 5 10 RBI 11 15/11 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings