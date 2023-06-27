Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 162 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) against the Rangers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .274 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Vierling enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .429.
- In 57.9% of his 57 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in six games this season (10.5%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has driven home a run in 12 games this season (21.1%), including more than one RBI in 8.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 18 games this year (31.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.211
|AVG
|.327
|.304
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.495
|7
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/11
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among pitchers who qualify.
