Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +2000 as of December 31, the Detroit Lions aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit went 10-5-0 ATS last season.
- The Lions and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.
- While Detroit ranked worst in the NFL in total defense with 392.4 yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked fourth-best in the NFL (380 yards per game).
- At home last season, the Lions were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.
- Detroit had three wins as the favorite (in five games) and five wins as an underdog (10 games).
- The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff passed for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and picked up 801 yards (50.1 per game).
- In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.
- Alex Anzalone had one interception to go with 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and five passes defended last year.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+6600
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+2800
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+6600
