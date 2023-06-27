Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After batting .217 with a double, three walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:05 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is batting .200 with six doubles and 12 walks.
- Schoop has gotten a hit in 21 of 48 games this season (43.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 48 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- In three games this season, Schoop has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 11 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|.222
|AVG
|.180
|.323
|OBP
|.227
|.296
|SLG
|.213
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|4
|11/8
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 79 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
