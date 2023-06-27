Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has two doubles, a triple and three walks while hitting .200.
- In eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), Marisnick has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|9
|.000
|AVG
|.100
|.000
|OBP
|.182
|.000
|SLG
|.200
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|7/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
