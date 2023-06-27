Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Rangers.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick has two doubles, a triple and three walks while hitting .200.
  • In eight of 21 games this year (38.1%), Marisnick has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 21 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (14.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 9
.000 AVG .100
.000 OBP .182
.000 SLG .200
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 7/2
0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.81 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
  • Perez makes the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
