Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- with a slugging percentage of .370 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the mound, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a triple against the Rangers.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Read More About This Game
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .225 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 30 of 59 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- He has hit a long ball in 5.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Haase has had at least one RBI in 20.3% of his games this season (12 of 59), with two or more RBI five times (8.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 15 games this season (25.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|30
|.269
|AVG
|.184
|.310
|OBP
|.245
|.409
|SLG
|.235
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|26/6
|K/BB
|29/8
|1
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.81).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Perez (7-3 with a 4.38 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 84 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 52nd in ERA (4.38), 62nd in WHIP (1.447), and 65th in K/9 (6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
