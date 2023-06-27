Andy Ibanez -- hitting .294 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on June 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Rangers.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andy Ibáñez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .238 with 10 doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.6% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.0% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 20 .244 AVG .230 .261 OBP .288 .419 SLG .426 8 XBH 8 3 HR 2 7 RBI 7 20/2 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings