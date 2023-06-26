In the series opener on Monday, June 26, Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (47-30) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (33-43). The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The favored Rangers have -200 moneyline odds against the underdog Tigers, who are listed at +165. The total for the matchup is listed at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Andrew Heaney - TEX (5-4, 3.98 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (5-5, 5.63 ERA)

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 45 times and won 29, or 64.4%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 7-1 (87.5%).

Texas has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (38.5%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+160) Andy Ibáñez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) Nick Maton 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+270) Zack Short 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+240)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

