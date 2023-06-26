Monday's contest features the Texas Rangers (47-30) and the Detroit Tigers (33-43) squaring off at Globe Life Field (on June 26) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 victory for the Rangers.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-4, 3.98 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (5-5, 5.63 ERA).

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

When: Monday, June 26, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 4-3.

When it comes to the total, Detroit and its foes are 6-4-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The previous 10 Tigers games have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Tigers have come away with 25 wins in the 65 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a win-loss record of 8-10 when favored by +165 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.7 runs per game (284 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.39 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Tigers Schedule