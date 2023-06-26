Matt Vierling and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling is batting .266 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.4%).
  • He has homered in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Vierling has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).
  • He has scored in 17 games this year (30.4%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 28
.211 AVG .314
.304 OBP .358
.333 SLG .480
7 XBH 7
2 HR 5
10 RBI 11
15/11 K/BB 27/6
2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • The Rangers are sending Heaney (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put together a 3.98 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
