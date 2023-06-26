Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Matt Vierling and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (168 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Texas Rangers and Andrew Heaney on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .266 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in 32 of 56 games this season (57.1%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in 10.7% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Vierling has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.9%).
- He has scored in 17 games this year (30.4%), including three multi-run games (5.4%).
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.211
|AVG
|.314
|.304
|OBP
|.358
|.333
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|15/11
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Rangers are sending Heaney (5-4) to the mound to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has put together a 3.98 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
