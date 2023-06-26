Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rangers - June 26
The Detroit Tigers and Jonathan Schoop, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Twins.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .204 with six doubles and 12 walks.
- In 21 of 47 games this year (44.7%), Schoop has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 47 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Schoop has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least once 11 times this season (23.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|.222
|AVG
|.186
|.323
|OBP
|.238
|.296
|SLG
|.220
|4
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|0
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.77 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Heaney (5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .230 batting average against him.
