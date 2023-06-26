Jake Marisnick -- with a slugging percentage of .417 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Read More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .204 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in eight of 20 games this season (40.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (15.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 8 .000 AVG .105 .000 OBP .190 .000 SLG .211 0 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings