The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .464 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eric Haase At The Plate

  • Haase is hitting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Haase has gotten a hit in 29 of 58 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (15.5%).
  • In 5.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).
  • In 14 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
29 GP 29
.269 AVG .181
.310 OBP .245
.409 SLG .213
7 XBH 3
3 HR 0
16 RBI 5
26/6 K/BB 29/8
1 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The Rangers pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
  • Heaney gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.98 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
