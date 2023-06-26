The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase and his .464 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .225 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has gotten a hit in 29 of 58 games this season (50.0%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (15.5%).

In 5.2% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (20.7%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (8.6%).

In 14 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 29 .269 AVG .181 .310 OBP .245 .409 SLG .213 7 XBH 3 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 29/8 1 SB 2

