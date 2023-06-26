Andy Ibanez -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on June 26 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, June 26, 2023

Monday, June 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is hitting .231 with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.

Ibanez has gotten at least one hit in 47.8% of his games this season (22 of 46), with at least two hits seven times (15.2%).

In 8.7% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (21.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 19 .244 AVG .211 .261 OBP .274 .419 SLG .368 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 7 RBI 4 20/2 K/BB 6/4 0 SB 0

Rangers Pitching Rankings