Following three rounds of play in the 2023 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, Keegan Bradley is in the lead (-21). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Travelers Championship

Start Time: 8:10 AM ET

8:10 AM ET Venue: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par/Distance: Par 70/6,852 yards

Par 70/6,852 yards Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel

CBS, Golf Channel

Travelers Championship Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Keegan Bradley 1st -21 62-63-64 Chez Reavie 2nd -20 64-63-63 Patrick Cantlay 3rd -16 65-68-61 Adam Scott 4th -15 62-68-65 Denny McCarthy 4th -15 60-65-70

Travelers Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Group 1:55 PM ET Chez Reavie (-20/2nd), Keegan Bradley (-21/1st) 1:45 PM ET Rickie Fowler (-15/4th), Patrick Cantlay (-16/3rd) 1:35 PM ET Denny McCarthy (-15/4th), Adam Scott (-15/4th) 1:25 PM ET Scottie Scheffler (-14/7th), Justin Thomas (-14/7th) 11:50 AM ET Austin Eckroat (-10/23rd), Tony Finau (-9/26th) 11:25 AM ET Aaron Rai (-9/26th), Emiliano Grillo (-9/26th) 1:05 PM ET Corey Conners (-13/12th), Min Woo Lee (-14/7th) 10:55 AM ET Wyndham Clark (-8/33rd), Shane Lowry (-8/33rd) 12:40 PM ET Rory McIlroy (-12/15th), Hideki Matsuyama (-12/15th) 12:50 PM ET Lucas Herbert (-13/12th), Ludvig Aberg (-13/12th)

