The Minnesota Twins (39-39) visit the Detroit Tigers (33-42) at 12:10 PM ET on Sunday, with both teams hoping to win the series.

The Twins will call on Bailey Ober (4-4) against the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (2-5).

Tigers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-4, 2.83 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-5, 4.00 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

In 12 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.

Lorenzen has collected six quality starts this year.

Lorenzen will try to go five or more innings for his 12th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 12 appearances this season.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

Ober (4-4) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 11 games this season with an ERA of 2.83, a 4.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.021.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Ober has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 11 chances this season.

