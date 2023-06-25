Player prop betting options for Carlos Correa, Spencer Torkelson and others are available in the Minnesota Twins-Detroit Tigers matchup at Comerica Park on Sunday, starting at 12:10 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET

Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 12:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 63 hits with 17 doubles, eight home runs, 30 walks and 34 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .225/.304/.371 on the season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Báez Stats

Javier Baez has 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 12 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashing .232/.272/.343 on the year.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Jun. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Jun. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals Jun. 21 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Royals Jun. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Jun. 18 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Ober Stats

The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (4-4) for his 12th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Ober has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Ober Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 6.0 8 3 3 4 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 14 6.0 6 2 2 7 1 at Rays Jun. 8 5.1 3 4 3 7 2 vs. Guardians Jun. 2 6.0 4 0 0 3 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 28 5.0 5 2 2 7 1

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 57 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He's slashing .220/.298/.421 so far this season.

Correa hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two home runs and three RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Tigers Jun. 24 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 at Tigers Jun. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Red Sox Jun. 21 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

