The Detroit Tigers, including Spencer Torkelson (.195 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 109 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in total hits (63) this season while batting .225 with 25 extra-base hits.

Torkelson has gotten a hit in 43 of 74 games this year (58.1%), with at least two hits on 17 occasions (23.0%).

He has hit a home run in eight games this season (10.8%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has an RBI in 25 of 74 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 28 games this season (37.8%), including four multi-run games (5.4%).

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .226 AVG .224 .331 OBP .277 .353 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 38/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings