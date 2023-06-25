Ahead of a matchup with the Connecticut Sun (11-3), the Chicago Sky (5-8) will be keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The play-in game tips at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 25 at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sky's last contest on Thursday ended in an 80-59 loss to the Mystics.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7 3.7 2.3 Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - -

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Sky vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN3, CW-26, and NBCS-BOS Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

Uncasville, Connecticut Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Alanna Smith is the Sky's top rebounder (6.9 per game), and she contributes 10.5 points and 2.1 assists.

Marina Mabrey tops the Sky in scoring (16.7 points per game), and averages 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists. She also averages 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kahleah Copper gets the Sky 15.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. She also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Courtney Williams paces the Sky in assists (5.8 per game), and posts 7 points and 6 rebounds. She also posts 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Sky get 8.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Elizabeth Williams.

Sky vs. Sun Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -5.5 158.5

