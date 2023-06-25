Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .157.
- Maton has gotten a hit in 25 of 70 games this season (35.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (8.6%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 22 times this season (31.4%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|35
|.133
|AVG
|.180
|.277
|OBP
|.293
|.194
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|30/18
|K/BB
|30/15
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).
- The Twins surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Ober (4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 12th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .218 against him.
