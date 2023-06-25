The Detroit Tigers and Nick Maton, who went 2-for-4 last time in action, battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

12:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks while batting .157.

Maton has gotten a hit in 25 of 70 games this season (35.7%), with multiple hits on six occasions (8.6%).

He has homered in 8.6% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven home a run in 15 games this season (21.4%), including more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (31.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .133 AVG .180 .277 OBP .293 .194 SLG .360 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 30/18 K/BB 30/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings