Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Matt Vierling (.355 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park, Sunday at 12:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Twins.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 12:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is hitting .263 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- Vierling has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with two or more RBI five times (9.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29.1% of his games this season (16 of 55), with two or more runs three times (5.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|.205
|AVG
|.314
|.286
|OBP
|.358
|.330
|SLG
|.480
|7
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|11
|14/9
|K/BB
|27/6
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ober (4-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .218 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.