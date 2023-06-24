Zack Short Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 24
On Saturday, Zack Short (.370 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Zack Short At The Plate
- Short is batting .258 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- In 47.2% of his games this year (17 of 36), Short has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (11.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 4% of his plate appearances.
- In 27.8% of his games this year, Short has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (16.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In seven of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|13
|.262
|AVG
|.250
|.313
|OBP
|.364
|.426
|SLG
|.429
|4
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|12/5
|K/BB
|10/5
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Lopez (3-4) takes the mound for the Twins in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.40 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 110 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 54th in ERA (4.40), 25th in WHIP (1.144), and fifth in K/9 (11).
