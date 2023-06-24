Si Woo Kim will hit the course at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship from June 22-25. It's a par-70 that spans 6,852 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the Travelers Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 15 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Kim has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Kim has finished in the top five in two of his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in four of his past five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Kim has made the cut in three consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 29 -5 279 1 21 3 4 $4.8M

Travelers Championship Insights and Stats

In Kim's past six appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 21st.

Kim made the cut in three of his past six entries in this event.

Kim did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

TPC River Highlands will play at 6,852 yards for this event. In the past year, the PGA Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,110.

Players have carded an average score of -5 per tournament in the past year on the Tour, with an average par of 71. Events hosted at this course have the same average score relative to par.

TPC River Highlands is 6,852 yards, 479 yards shorter than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,331).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -4. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the U.S. Open, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 91st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.2 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Open, which placed him in the 30th percentile among all competitors.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the U.S. Open, Kim shot better than 61% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Kim fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open (the other competitors averaged 1.6).

On the 20 par-3s at the U.S. Open, Kim recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (3.6).

Kim's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Open were less than the tournament average of 4.1.

At that last outing, Kim's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Kim finished the U.S. Open with a birdie or better on five of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the U.S. Open, Kim fell short compared to the field average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Travelers Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Par: 70 / 6,852 yards

70 / 6,852 yards Kim Odds to Win: +5000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

