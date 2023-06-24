Nick Maton -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the hill, on June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Comerica Park

Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .149 with six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 34.8% of his games this season (24 of 69), Maton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one.

In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Maton has driven in a run in 15 games this year (21.7%), including four games with more than one RBI (5.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run 22 times this season (31.9%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 35 .117 AVG .180 .270 OBP .293 .181 SLG .360 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 29/18 K/BB 30/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings