Following the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Megan Khang is currently 61st with a score of +3.

Megan Khang Insights

Khang has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 15 rounds.

Khang has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of her last 15 rounds.

In her past five events, Khang has had an average finish of 49th.

Khang has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Khang has qualified for the weekend four times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 31 -5 262 0 19 2 4 $673,675

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

In her past two appearances at this event, Khang placed 61st in her only finish.

Khang has made the cut one time in her previous two entries in this event.

Khang finished 61st when she last played this event, which was in 2023.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,015 yards, 394 yards longer than the 6,621-yard par 71 at this week's event.

The average course Khang has played i the last year (6,559 yards) is 62 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,621).

Khang's Last Time Out

Khang was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 32) at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which was strong enough to land her in the 71st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.09).

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Khang shot better than just 27% of the golfers (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Khang recorded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give (the other participants averaged 2.0).

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Khang carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (2.1).

Khang carded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

In that most recent competition, Khang carded a bogey or worse on three of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Khang ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.4), with five on the 20 par-5 holes.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Khang finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Khang's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.