Right now the Detroit Lions are ninth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit put together a 10-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best offensively, putting up 380 yards per game.

The Lions posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 away last year.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

The Lions were 7-5 in the NFC, including 5-1 in the NFC North.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff threw for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game), completing 65.1% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 games last year.

In the passing game, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored six TDs, catching 106 balls for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game).

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery rushed for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Alex Anzalone recorded 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +6600 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +15000 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +2800 11 November 19 Bears - +6600 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +6600 15 December 17 Broncos - +5000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +6600 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +6600

