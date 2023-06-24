After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Royals.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .186 with two doubles, a triple and three walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not homered in his 18 games this season.

Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this season (16.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 .273 AVG .105 .333 OBP .190 .364 SLG .211 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 2 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 7/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings