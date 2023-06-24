Aditi Ashook is in 61st place, at +3, after the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Baltusrol GC.

Looking to bet on Aditi Ashook at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Aditi Ashook Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Ashook has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting four bogey-free rounds and 13 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score six times in her last 16 rounds.

Ashook has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in six of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Ashook has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

Ashook has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of her past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Ashook hopes to make the cut for the seventh straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 35 -3 258 0 11 3 4 $557,257

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Insights and Stats

Ashook has had an average finish of 51st in her past two appearances at this tournament.

Ashook has made the cut in each of her last two trips to this event.

The most recent time Ashook played this event was in 2023, and she finished 61st.

Baltusrol GC will play at 6,621 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,015.

Courses that Ashook has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,522 yards, 99 yards shorter than the 6,621-yard Baltusrol GC this week.

Ashook's Last Time Out

Ashook was in the 41st percentile on par 3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, with an average of par on the 20 par-3 holes.

She finished in the 92nd percentile on par 4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, averaging 3.91 strokes on those 32 holes.

On the 20 par-5 holes at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ashook was better than 86% of the competitors (averaging 4.45 strokes).

Ashook carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the 20 par-3s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Ashook had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.1).

Ashook recorded more birdies or better (four) than the field average of 3.0 on the 32 par-4s at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give.

At that most recent outing, Ashook carded a bogey or worse on one of 32 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Ashook ended the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give with a birdie or better on 10 of the 20 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 6.4.

The field at the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the 20 par-5s, but Ashook finished without one.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: June 22-25, 2023

June 22-25, 2023 Course: Baltusrol GC

Baltusrol GC Location: Springfield, New Jersey

Springfield, New Jersey Par: 71 / 6,621 yards

71 / 6,621 yards Ashook Odds to Win: +6600 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ashook's performance prior to the 2023 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.