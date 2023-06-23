Friday's contest at Comerica Park has the Minnesota Twins (38-38) squaring off against the Detroit Tigers (32-41) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Kenta Maeda (0-4) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-7) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 6, Tigers 5.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games.

The Tigers' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (two of those games had spread set by sportsbooks).

The Tigers have won in 24, or 38.7%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has a mark of 22-32 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (277 total, 3.8 per game).

Tigers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.45 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Tigers Schedule