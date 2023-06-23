On Friday, Spencer Torkelson (.488 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Explore More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit with 61 hits, batting .224 this season with 25 extra-base hits.

Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 56.9% of his games this season (41 of 72), with more than one hit 17 times (23.6%).

He has homered in eight games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Torkelson has had an RBI in 25 games this year (34.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.6%.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .224 AVG .224 .336 OBP .277 .360 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 32/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings