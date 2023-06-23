A quarterfinal is next up for Petra Martic in the Viking International Eastbourne, and she will face Madison Keys. Martic's odds are +1200 to take home the trophy from Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Martic at the 2023 Viking International Eastbourne

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre

Devonshire Park International Tennis Centre Location: Eastbourne, United Kingdom

Eastbourne, United Kingdom Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Martic's Next Match

On Thursday, June 29 at 7:15 AM ET, Martic will meet Keys in the quarterfinals, after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-4, 3-2 in the previous round.

Martic has current moneyline odds of +160 to win her next match against Keys. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Martic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Martic Stats

Martic advanced past Haddad Maia 6-4, 3-2 on Wednesday to reach the .

Through 18 tournaments over the past year, Martic has won one title, and her record is 31-18.

Martic is 5-2 on grass over the past 12 months.

In her 49 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Martic has averaged 22.0 games.

On grass, Martic has played seven matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.4 games per match while winning 53.0% of games.

Martic has won 29.7% of her return games and 74.8% of her service games over the past 12 months.

Martic has claimed 85.7% of her service games on grass over the past 12 months and 26.9% of her return games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.