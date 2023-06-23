On Friday, Nick Maton (.103 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, five walks and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is hitting .151 with six doubles, six home runs and 33 walks.

In 35.3% of his 68 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Maton has had an RBI in 15 games this year (22.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least one run 22 times this season (32.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 35 .120 AVG .180 .274 OBP .293 .185 SLG .360 4 XBH 8 1 HR 5 9 RBI 14 27/18 K/BB 30/15 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings