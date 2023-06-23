On Friday, Matt Vierling (batting .345 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023

Friday, June 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling is hitting .262 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

In 55.6% of his 54 games this season, Vierling has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.1% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Vierling has had at least one RBI in 20.4% of his games this season (11 of 54), with more than one RBI five times (9.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 games this year (29.6%), including three multi-run games (5.6%).

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 28 .200 AVG .314 .277 OBP .358 .329 SLG .480 7 XBH 7 2 HR 5 9 RBI 11 13/8 K/BB 27/6 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings