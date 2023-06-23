Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Andy Ibanez -- hitting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Royals.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez is batting .333 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Ibanez has picked up a hit in 48.8% of his 43 games this year, with multiple hits in 14.0% of those games.
- In 9.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Ibanez has driven in a run in 10 games this year (23.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 30.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.0%.
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|19
|.250
|AVG
|.211
|.269
|OBP
|.274
|.434
|SLG
|.368
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|4
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.69 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (77 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, April 26, the right-hander threw three innings against the New York Yankees, allowing 10 earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 9.00, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .329 batting average against him.
