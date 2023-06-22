Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (5-7) face the Washington Mystics (7-4) on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The contest will start at 8:00 PM ET on Prime Video, NBCS-DC, and Monumental.

Sky vs. Mystics Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Sky vs. Mystics

Chicago puts up 5.6 more points per game (79.3) than Washington give up to opponents (73.7).

Chicago's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.8%).

This season, the Sky have a 4-5 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.8% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (36.1%) is 7.3 percentage points higher than opponents of Washington are averaging (28.8%).

The Sky have a 5-5 record when the team hits more than 28.8% of their three-point attempts.

Washington averages 34 rebounds a contest, 1.0 fewer rebound per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Injuries