The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. take the field in the final game of a three-game series against Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at Comerica Park.

Tigers vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers are fourth-worst in MLB action with 66 home runs.

Detroit is slugging .362, the second-lowest average in baseball.

The Tigers are 27th in the majors with a .228 batting average.

Detroit has the No. 29 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.7 runs per game (268 total runs).

The Tigers rank 27th in baseball with a .301 on-base percentage.

The Tigers strike out 8.9 times per game to rank 16th in baseball.

Detroit's pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Detroit's 4.46 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Tigers combine for the No. 7-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.243).

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Tigers are sending Matthew Boyd (4-5) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 5.88 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Thursday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Boyd heads into this outing with one quality start under his belt this year.

Boyd will look to prolong a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per outing).

He has not had an appearance so far in which he did not surrender at least one earned run.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins L 2-0 Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins W 6-4 Away Will Vest Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals W 6-4 Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals L 1-0 Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/24/2023 Twins - Home - Pablo Lopez 6/25/2023 Twins - Home Reese Olson Bailey Ober 6/26/2023 Rangers - Away Michael Lorenzen Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Rangers - Away Matthew Boyd Martín Pérez

