Wednesday's contest that pits the Detroit Tigers (31-41) versus the Kansas City Royals (20-53) at Comerica Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Tigers. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on June 21.

The Tigers will look to Matthew Boyd (4-5) versus the Royals and Brady Singer (4-6).

Tigers vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Tigers 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Detroit and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Tigers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

This season, the Tigers have won four out of the seven games in which they've been favored.

Detroit has entered five games this season favored by -125 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 268 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule