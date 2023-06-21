Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .537 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Brady Singer on the hill, on June 21 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .228 with 17 doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.

In 57.7% of his 71 games this season, Torkelson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven in a run in 25 games this season (35.2%), including seven games with more than one RBI (9.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .231 AVG .224 .345 OBP .277 .372 SLG .388 11 XBH 14 3 HR 5 14 RBI 20 31/19 K/BB 39/11 1 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings