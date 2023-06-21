Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Royals - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .148 with six doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.
- Maton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 21 of 67 games so far this year.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|35
|.112
|AVG
|.180
|.266
|OBP
|.293
|.180
|SLG
|.360
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/17
|K/BB
|30/15
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
