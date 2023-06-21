The Detroit Tigers, including Nick Maton (.229 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Royals Starter: Brady Singer
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Maton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .148 with six doubles, six home runs and 32 walks.
  • Maton has reached base via a hit in 23 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 9.0% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • In 22.4% of his games this year, Maton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored a run in 21 of 67 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 35
.112 AVG .180
.266 OBP .293
.180 SLG .360
4 XBH 8
1 HR 5
9 RBI 14
27/17 K/BB 30/15
0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Royals have a 5.10 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (86 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Singer (4-6 with a 6.33 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 15th of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 14 games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.33, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .297 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.